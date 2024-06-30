Delhi Rain: AAP Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Those Who Drowned

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh on Friday to the families of all those who drowned and lost their lives after the extreme rainfall in the national capital.

In an official communication to the revenue department, Delhi minister Atishi said it has been reported there were several deaths due to drowning on June 28, after the extreme rainfall in Delhi.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mm in 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakhs."

Minister Atishi directed the ACS Revenue to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police. She also instructed in the letter to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD.

