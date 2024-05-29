Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753336
NewsIndia
DELHI RAIN

Delhi Rains: Relief For National Capital After Temperature Reaches All-Time-High At 52.3 Degrees

Today at 2:30 pm, the Mungeshpur weather station in Delhi registered the highest temperature ever recorded in any portion of India—52.3 degrees Celsius.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Rains: Relief For National Capital After Temperature Reaches All-Time-High At 52.3 Degrees

Delhi: After recording nation's highest-ever temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius two hours earlier, Delhi recieves rain and strong winds. Over the previous two days, severe heatwave temperatures have caused major problems for Delhi. The minimum temperature is slowly approaching 30 degrees, while the maximum temperature has been circling around 50 degrees.

The national capital was expected to experience intense heat, as per the IMD. The highest temperature expected today, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, is 45.8 degrees. But today at 2:30 pm, the Mungeshpur weather station in Delhi registered the highest temperature ever recorded in any portion of India—52.3 degrees Celsius.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus
DNA Video
DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?