Delhi Rains: Relief For National Capital After Temperature Reaches All-Time-High At 52.3 Degrees

Delhi: After recording nation's highest-ever temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius two hours earlier, Delhi recieves rain and strong winds. Over the previous two days, severe heatwave temperatures have caused major problems for Delhi. The minimum temperature is slowly approaching 30 degrees, while the maximum temperature has been circling around 50 degrees.

The national capital was expected to experience intense heat, as per the IMD. The highest temperature expected today, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, is 45.8 degrees. But today at 2:30 pm, the Mungeshpur weather station in Delhi registered the highest temperature ever recorded in any portion of India—52.3 degrees Celsius.