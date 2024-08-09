Delhi Records Cleanest Air In Six Years Amid Monsoon Rains

Delhi experienced its cleanest air between January 1 and August 8 in the last six years, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a remarkable 53 on a recent Thursday. This improvement marks the best air quality for any day during this period from 2018 to 2024, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

AQI Improvement and Rainfall

The AQI reading of 53 falls within the 'satisfactory' category, as defined by the AQI scale. An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good,' while 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory.' The improvement in Delhi's air quality has been attributed to the spells of heavy monsoon rains the city has experienced over the past few days.

Weather Conditions and Temperature

On Thursday, light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi, providing much-needed relief from the city's humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, which is typical for the season, and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal.

Historical Rainfall Records

The monsoon has brought record-breaking rainfall to Delhi this year. On June 28, the day the monsoon arrived in the city, Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rain in 24 hours, marking the second-highest rainfall for June in 88 years. The highest-ever rainfall in June, 235.5 mm, was recorded on June 28, 1936. Additionally, on July 31, Delhi experienced 108 mm of rainfall, setting a new record for the highest single-day rainfall in July in 14 years. The previous record was 184 mm on July 2, 1961.

Upcoming Weather Predictions

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday. The temperatures are expected to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, providing continued relief from the recent humid conditions.