Delhi reports 107 new Covid cases amid Omicron scare, highest since June 27

Delhi today reported a jump of 107 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 27, according to state government data. There were no reported deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.17 per cent, the health bulletin said.

The national capital had on June 27 logged 259 cases, the infections have been on a decline since then.

On Saturday, the city reported 86 new cases, while 69 patients tested positive for Covid on Friday.

The jump in the daily cases has been recorded amid the omicron scare in Delhi. The national capital now has 22 confirmed cases of the covid latest variant that is deemed as "highly transmissible".

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,101.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

With agency inputs

