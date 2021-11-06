Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘severe’ zone with AQI standing at 533

New Delhi: Two days after Diwali, the Air Quality Index of the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category. As a thick blanket of smog shrouded the skies of Delhi on Saturday (November 6, 2021) as well, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research informed that Delhi`s overall air quality was found to be in the ‘severe’ category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

“Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533,” System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research was quoted as saying by ANI.

Normally, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Earlier on Friday, the Capital’s overall air quality had plunged into the upper end of the very poor category, SAFAR informed.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said.

Amid the poor visibility and bad AQI levels, several residents of Delhi complained of itchy throats and watery eyes. Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, while speaking to ANI revealed that the pollution levels are dangerous for the elderly people as well as COVID recovered patients.

Dr Seth said, "These are really dangerous levels. AQI (Air Quality Index) levels are especially dangerous for the elderly and those with lung problems and heart disease. Pollution itself leads to chest congestion and bronchospasm. Those with Asthma, bronchitis will start getting worse. It itself predisposes to further chest infections, viral infections and cases of pneumonia. We see a lot of these happening when pollution rises."

