Delhi Schools Goes Online Up To Class 5 As GRAP-III Enforced Due To Severe Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday made a big announcement saying that all government and private schools in the nation capital will go online for up to Class five. With Delhi's AQI crossing the 400-mark, the Aam Aadmi Party government has swung into action to keep schools childrens safe. "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," said CM Atishi on X.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the heads of all government, private, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools to discontinue offline classes for children up to Class 5. "All the heads of government, aided and unaided private recognised schools of the DoE, MCD, NDMC in Delhi are hereby directed to discontinue physical classes in schools for children up to Class 5," it said in a statement.

The DoE has additionally directed school heads to continue online classes for these students until further notice.

As pollution levels reached critical heights, the central pollution authority, CAQM, implemented GRAP Stage III restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, leading authorities to enforce strict anti-pollution measures.

Under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), measures include moving classes up to Grade 5 to an online format.