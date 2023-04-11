Delhi Sees 980 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Positivity Rate At 25.98 Per Cent

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday saw 980 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent, the data by the city government's Health department showed. The national capital also reported two new coronavirus deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that Covid-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's active caseload has now increased to 2,876, while the total case tally has jumped to 20,16,101.

Delhi reports 980 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Positivity rate stands at 25.98% pic.twitter.com/NuDzukCo9S — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid-19 infections

over the last fortnight amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

On Monday, Delhi logged 484 new cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 per cent, meaning that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result.

Delhi added 699 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent on Sunday. The capital recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

It reported 733 cases -- the highest in more than seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

Earlier on January 16 this year, the number of fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi had dropped to zero, the first time since the pandemic broke out.

Meanwhile, amid a spike in the number of cases in Delhi, medical experts have said that the virus' new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the surge. They also said that the rise in Covid-19 cases could be the result of more people getting themselves tested for the virus as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

Medical experts have maintained that there is no need to panic and that people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of vaccines.