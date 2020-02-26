Delhi violence: CBSE postpones Class 10, Class 12 exams in northeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: Following a series of clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors, the Central board of secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled for Wednesday (February 26, 2020) in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

The decision was taken after the Directorate of Education and the Government of Delhi raised concerns over the exams being held amid prevailing tension in the region.

"Based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exams scheduled for February, 26, 2020 in northeast Delhi," CBSE said in a statement.

The examinations of English Communicative, and English Language and Literature for class 10 have been postponed while exams for Web Application (Old), Web Application (New) and Media have been postponed for class 12.

There are a total of 86 examination centres in northeast Delhi.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced that all private and government schools in violence-affected Northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday.

Sisodia, also the Delhi Education Minister, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.