Delhi's Tihar gets new DG, Sandeep Goyal shifted after allegations of helping Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Delhi’s Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal, on Friday, November 4, 2022, has been transferred from Tihar jail in connection with allegedly helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the prison. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued a transfer order in which D-G Prisons Sandeep Goyal has been directed to report to the Police Headquarters. IPS Sanjay Beniwal has been appointed as the new D-G Prisons of the Tihar jail.

Delhi | DG Prison Sandeep Goyal transferred, Sanjay Beniwal to replace him. pic.twitter.com/3oUso9slIz — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Sandeep Goyal was accused of providing facilities to conmen Sukesh Chandrashekhar in jail. More than 80 officers of Tihar Jail are on the radar in connection with the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekar's revealation

The LG's order comes after the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that Satyendar Jain, the incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister, had extracted Rs 10 crore as "protection money" to keep him safe in Tihar Jail. Sukesh Chandrashekhar made these allegations in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, claiming to have known the AAP politician since 2015. The jailed conman stated in his letter that a total of Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP, which promised him a key party post in south India.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister... In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” Chandrashekhar claimed in his hand-written letter.

In the letter, Sukesh also claimed that he had disclosed the payments made to Jain and D-G Prisons to a CBI probe team last month. The letter was sent to the Delhi LG through his lawyer. In view of his explosive letter, the Delhi LG is said to have ordered an inquiry to verify the truth.