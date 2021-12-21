‘Delimitation draft divisive, unacceptable’: Gupkar alliance to stage protest on Jan 1

Srinagar: People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday (December 21) announced that it will stage a protest on January 1 against the Delimitation Commission’s proposal expanding assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Jammu under the chairmanship of JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah.

CPIM leader and spokesperson of PAGD Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said, “PAGD has decided to hold a peaceful protest on 1st of January 2022 at Srinagar against these divisive and unacceptable recommendations of the commission.”

“The leaders of PAGD unanimously expressed their deep dissatisfaction and shock with regard to recommendations of the Commission. The constitutionality of the Commission under the J&K Reorganisation Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court of India,” he added.

Tarigami further said that the recommendations are “bound to widen the gaps between regions and communities” and hence “unacceptable to the people of the region”.

He also said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A was unconstitutional and that the step was taken without taking into confidence the stakeholders from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Everyone is aware that many among us have challenged Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act in the Supreme Court. The Government of India should have avoided going forward with this Commission in a rush as it is neither in national interest nor in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the constitutional frame of delimitation including census have been ignored in proposal of Delimitation Commission. There should be some criteria during delimitation as per population and laws meant for it should be followed in letter and spirit,” said Tarigami.

PAGD has also appealed to the people to remain united and “not fall prey to the divisive and disruptive designs of BJP”.

