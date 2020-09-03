Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand to get ready soon with 2500-meter-long runway

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing an airport in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The development of the airport with a project cost of Rs 401.34 crore is likely to be completed soon.

Developed by the AAI along with DRDO and Jharkhand government, the airport will cover an area of 653.75 acres of land and its terminal building will be constructed in an area of 4000 sq mt. With a 2500-meter-long runway, the Deoghar airport will be suitable for the operation of Airbus A320 type of aircraft.

The terminal building will have six check-in counters and two arrival belts with a peak hour handling capacity of 200 passengers.

With environment-friendly architectural design and state-of-the-art passenger facilities, the terminal building will be a composite structure inspired by the Shikhars of the Baidyanath Temple. The interiors will depict local tribal arts, handicrafts, and pictures of local tourist destinations highlighting the culture of the region.

Deoghar Airport, the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi, a six-hour drive away from the state capital, will have a wide catchment area, including Northern West Bengal and South-Eastern Bihar.

The development of this airport will give an impetus to local tourism and generate employment as a large part of the local population depends on tourism for its livelihood. The Deoghar Airport is also expected to improve the overall economic development of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the development of Deoghar Airport on May 25, 2018.