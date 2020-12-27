हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Deserted SPO-turned-terrorist, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

The Police also recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the arrested persons. 

Deserted SPO-turned-terrorist, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam
ANI Photo

BUDGAM: A deserter Special Police Officer (SPO)-turned-terrorist and his three associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were arrested by security forces in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. 

On Sunday (December 27), a joint force of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 181 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation at Hayatpora, Chadoora. "During the search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which later stopped tactfully. The occupants were then overpowered by security forces," read an official press release.

"Upon further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and were operating in the area with the intention of carrying out some subversive activities," it read.

As per police, among the arrested, one was identified as Altaf Hussain, a deserter SPO-turned-terrorist. The other three were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar who are residents of Pulwama.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating material from the arrested persons. On further enquiry, the forces found that the group was associated with banned terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammad and were operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities. 

An FIR under relevant sections of UAPA was registered at Chadoora police station and an investigation was launched. 

