'Despite all efforts, the ground result is zero': Supreme Court expresses concerns over rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concerns over alarming air pollution in Delhi and the NCR and called for strict compliance of the measures already announced by the Centre and state authorities.

The top court, while flagging its concerns over rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, also noted that there is another big problem of COVID-19 alongside the pollution menace.

“All directions and advisories have been issued and authorities hope all will be good, but, on the ground, the result is zero,” the Supreme Court said, adding, “We need strict compliance with the measures already directed by the Centre.’’

Supreme Court further said that it will ask the Centre whether continuing construction work at the Central Vista project is adding to dust pollution and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to explain what steps were taken to curb air pollution caused by the project in Delhi.

"We're struggling how to control air pollution in Delhi, whether it's Central Vista or anything else. We don't think we don't know anything. Don't flag certain issues to divert attention. Solicitor General will have to reply on this," the Supreme Court said.

The highest court of the country also asked Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP governments to explain the steps they've taken in compliance with directions by Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution and sought a compliance report from them.

The Supreme Court also warned that if the State governments do not implement the directions issued by it, Centre and Commission on Air pollution, then it will set up a task force for implementation of measures to reduce pollution. The top court then posted the matter for hearing on 2nd December.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Monday morning remained in the "very poor" category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The PM10 was recorded at 353 in the `very poor` category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 211 in the `very poor` category at 7:53 am. The AQI in Mathura Road (406) and Delhi University area (416) was recorded in the `severe` category. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 369 and 391 respectively both in the `very poor` categories.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`. As per SAFAR, from December 1 wind speed and temperature are likely to decrease reducing ventilation leading to the slight deterioration of air quality.

"The AQI today indicates `very poor` air quality. Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on the 29th and 30th that increases the dispersion of pollutants leading to slight improvement but AQI remains in the `very poor` category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi`s PM2.5 is 3 per cent," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius (°C), while the maximum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius (°C).

