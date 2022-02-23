Development of Uttar Pradesh gives speed to development of India, says PM Modi in Barabanki

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) addressed a rally in Barabanki and said that the development of the people of Uttar Pradesh gives speed to the development of India.

Speaking ahead of the polls in Barabanki on February 27, the Prime Minister said that these elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country.

"The development of the people of UP gives speed to the development of India. The ability of the people of UP enhances the ability of the people of India. But for several decades in UP, the dynasty-oriented governments did not do justice to the ability of UP," he said.

Mood of Uttar Pradesh is clear. It is with the BJP. Addressing a mega rally in Barabanki. https://t.co/4QnxyevdrY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

"These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India's population," PM Modi stated.

He also took a jibe at Opposition parties and said that the "dynasts want the poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them".

"We care for the poor and we are working to bring down the problems of their lives. That is why today the poor of UP is standing with BJP and is blessing BJP in all phases," he added.

A total of 61 assembly constituencies in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including those in Barabanki, will go to the polls on February 27 during the fifth phase of the seven-phase elections.

Meanwhile, voting for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 is underway in 59 constituencies. According to data released by Election Commission, the voter turnout till 11 am was recorded at 22.62 per cent. While the Banda district has so far registered 23.85 per cent polling, Fatehpur has seen 22.49 per cent, Hardoi 20.27 per cent, Kheri 26.29 per cent, Lucknow 21.42 per cent, Pilibhit 27.43 per cent, Rae Bareli 21.41 per cent, Sitapur 21.99 per cent and Unnao 21.27 per cent.

Voters in this phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates.

(With agency inputs)

