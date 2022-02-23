UP Assembly Election Phase 4 LIVE Updates: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow

23 February 2022, 07:22 AM
UP minister and BJP's candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat Brijesh Pathak offers prayers at Kali Bari Temple.
UP minister and BJP's candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat Brijesh Pathak offers prayers at Kali Bari Temple, as voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 gets underway pic.twitter.com/NcAZbuL07a
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022
23 February 2022, 07:11 AM
BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.
BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kev8eHhsHz
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022
23 February 2022, 07:11 AM
According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up in this phase.
23 February 2022, 07:04 AM
Among the prominent candidates in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, SP's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former SP minister Abhishek Mishra, former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Nitin Agarwal and Aditi Singh.
23 February 2022, 07:03 AM
Voting for the fourth phase of #UttarPradeshElections begins; 624 candidates in 59 Assembly seats across 9 districts in fray.
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022
23 February 2022, 07:03 AM
A total of 137 'pink booths' have been made to specially motivate women for voting. At these pink booths, 36 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 277 women constables and chief constables have been deployed.
23 February 2022, 07:02 AM
Three assembly constituencies -- Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur -- have been kept in the 'sensitive' category. A total of 3,393 polling booths are being considered as 'critical'.
23 February 2022, 06:47 AM
23 February 2022, 06:46 AM
Security has been tightened in Lakhimpur Kheri for the fourth phase of polling. "104 companies of CAPF, 10,000 Civil Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on the Nepal Border. The borders have been sealed," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police of Kheri said.
23 February 2022, 06:41 AM
The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.
23 February 2022, 06:40 AM
Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
23 February 2022, 06:39 AM
The fate of all the 624 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the UP elections will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today.
23 February 2022, 06:38 AM
The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.
23 February 2022, 06:38 AM
Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls.