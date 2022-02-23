UP Assembly Election Phase 4 LIVE Updates: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow

New Delhi: Voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 began on Wednesday (February 23). Voting is underway in a total of 59 constituencies spread across nine districts in the fourth phase of UP Election 2022.

The polling began at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm. The districts which are voting today are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. The fate of 624 candidates including several cabinet ministers, sitting MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, as well as Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh will be sealed in this round of polling.

As many as 800 companies of paramilitary forces and over 60,000 policemen have been positioned for security across 59 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. Voting will be held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas.

