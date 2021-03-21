Devendra Fadnavis demands resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption allegations

Mumbai: BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday (March 21) demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

This comes amid serious charges levelled of corruption against the minister by shunted top cop Param Bir Singh.

"This matter cannot be investigated till Maharashtra Home Minister stays on his post. Hence, Anil Deshmukh must resign," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Fadnavis also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who came out in defence of Deshmukh, saying at the veteran leader is "fleeting away from the truth."

"Sharad Pawar created this government hence he is defending them. Sachin Waze was brought back in service on orders of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister. Pawar Sahab is fleeting away from the truth," said Fadnavis.

Pawar on Sunday said that the letter didn’t provide any proof or concrete evidence on the allegations.

“The allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious. The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister”, said Pawar.

"He (Singh) letter addressed to the Chief Minister didn’t showcase any proof or concrete evidence. The timing of these allegations against Anil Deshmukh has to be looked into. Why now?" added Pawar.

Fadnavis further cited the resignation of former state DG Subodh Jaiswal who flagged "corruption over police transfers".

"Before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra DG Subodh Jaiswal had submitted a report to Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding corruption over police transfers. But CM didn't act on it. Hence, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post," Fadnavis asserted.

Earlier, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Parambir Singh stated, "Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to make a collection. Vaze himself told me about it."

Parambir Singh stated that Anil Deshmukh used to ask for Rs 100 crore every month from arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze to be collected from bars restaurants and other establishments. In the letter, Singh has also written that Sachin Vaze was working at the behest of Anil Deshmukh.

Live TV