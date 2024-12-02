Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar To Visit Delhi Today: Reports

Amid stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, either together or individually, are expected to visit Delhi later in the evening. The Mahayuti coalition consisting of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena is likely to hold a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3.

Siv Sena’s Shinde has returned from his native village in Satara district amid speculations over his dissatisfaction with Maharashtra government formation.

(More information awaited.)