Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826912https://zeenews.india.com/india/devendra-fadnavis-eknath-shinde-and-ajit-pawar-to-visit-delhi-today-reports-2826912.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICS

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar To Visit Delhi Today: Reports

Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, either together or individually, are expected to visit Delhi later in the evening. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar To Visit Delhi Today: Reports Picture source: ANI

Amid stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis, either together or individually, are expected to visit Delhi later in the evening. The Mahayuti coalition consisting of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena is likely to hold a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3. 

Siv Sena’s Shinde has returned from his native village in Satara district amid speculations over his dissatisfaction with Maharashtra government formation. 

(More information awaited.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK