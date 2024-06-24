DGP Swain Vows Decisive Battle Against Terrorists in J&K, Pledges Strict Action Against Supporters

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a cyber police function, DGP Swain said, “There will be a decisive battle against foreign terrorists in Jammu in the next two to three months. We are hopeful we will destroy their network and wipe them out of Jammu and Kashmir in the next three months.”

Adding in harsh words, he said that terrorist supporters will be handled with an iron hand. The police will book people who are found involved in supporting foreign or local terrorists in any form under the Enemy Agents Act (EAA), which is harsher than the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Strict action will be taken against those locals who support foreign terrorists in any manner. “We will book those locals who are supporting the foreign terrorists in any way; they can get life imprisonment or death,” the police chief said.

The EAA can be applied to locals who are found involved in providing shelter, helping, or guiding foreign or local terrorists in any way. "The only thing we need to prove is that the person has supported the terrorist who has come here to destabilize peace and kill innocent people. Under the EAA, the minimum punishment is life imprisonment or death,” Swain said.

He assured that security forces are capable of handling any kind of situation and will defeat the enemies. "We are sure that people will give us their full support. This battle will be won by the active support of the people. The police will win this battle with the help of central forces. There are chances we may have some losses too, but we will try to minimize them. We have defeated them in the past and will defeat them now as well,” he said.