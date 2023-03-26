'Did Not Slap Anybody': Congress' Siddaramaiah Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's Indirect Dig

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday (March 26) refused claims of him slapping one of his supporters as seen in a viral video. His response came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an indirect comment on the Congress leader. Speaking to ANI, Siddaramaiah said, "Modi is saying anything. I am not bothered. The only thing is, I did not slap anybody. It is not a political issue at all. I just sent him (party worker) out with love and affection."

During a recent rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made comments regarding an incident where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a Congress supporter as per an ANI report. The incident, which occurred on Friday, was widely shared on social media, prompting PM Modi to use it as an example of a lack of respect for party workers.

Modi is saying anything. I am not bothered. The only thing is, I did not slap anybody. It is not a political issue at all. I just sent him (party worker) out with love and affection: Former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah https://t.co/0KuBSIwx6E pic.twitter.com/kUZXkykjm7 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Speaking to the crowd, PM Modi stated, "I came across a video on social media where a prominent leader of a political party is seen slapping his own party worker in full public view. Can those, who can't treat their own party workers with respect, be respectful of the people?" He did not mention Siddaramaiah by name, but his comments made it clear that he was referring to the former Chief Minister.

PM Modi went on to emphasize that in the BJP, no one is considered more important than another. He stated, "In the BJP, no one is big or small. Everyone works together to serve the people of the country. We respect party workers as much as we respect people."

Additionally, PM Modi criticized the police in Karnataka, claiming that the state has had selfish and opportunistic governments for a long time. He suggested that it is time for the state to have a stable BJP government that can promote its development.

"Karnataka saw many opportunistic and selfish governments for a period in its history, seriously impairing its growth and progress. The state needs a stable BJP government for its development," PM Modi said.