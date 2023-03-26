Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Talks About Importance Of Organ Donation In 99th Episode

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 26) addressed the nation in the 99th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.' Opening the 99th edition of his monthly radio programme PM Modi compared the episode's mark with cricket's 'nervous nineties'. He said that the mark of 99 is generally considered a difficult milestone to cross. However, it becomes a source of inspiration when it is about Indians and their 'Mann Ki Baat.'

In the 99th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi talked about the impact and power of organ donation that changes the course of lives for several people. "With the technological advancement in the Medical Science, organ donation has become a powerful medium of giving life to someone," said PM Modi. "After death, when a person's body is given for organ donation it may change the life of nearly 8-9 people," added PM.

PM Modi further said that it is really satisfying to know that the awareness about organ donation has increased in the country recently and the cases of organ donation have increased to 15,000 as of 2022 from a mere 5,000 in 2013.

During the radio show, PM also talked to the families of people whose bodies were donated for organ donation. The donors saved the lives of several people and were touted as 'saviours' even after their death.

The PM also said he is looking forward to ideas and suggestions for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat that is scheduled to air on April 30th.