DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised for allegedly taking 'sleeping pills'

Tirunelveli (TN): DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state after she allegedly took "sleeping pills", party sources said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious state, Shifa Hospitals here said adding "at present she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory."

The hospital's medical director Dr Mohammed Arafath, in a bulletin said her current clinical condition warranted stay in the Intensive Care Unit and she is being continuously monitored by a team of doctors. The MLA fell ill after she consumed 'sleeping pills' last night, party sources here said, without elaborating.

The DMK, meanwhile, dismissed as baseless reports that she was brought to the hospital following an intra-party 'squabble' at a meeting on Wednesday during which she was allegedly insulted at Kadayam near here.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, R S Bharathi asserted there was no truth in the allegation. "I met her today at the hospital after our president (M K Stalin) asked me to visit her. She is conscious. I am confident about her discharge from the hospital on Friday," he told PTI.

DMK district office-bearers also accompanied him to the hospital and there was no disagreement or squabble within the party, Bharathi said. However, a video clip of Poongothai in the midst of a party meeting and touching the feet of some party functionaries, indicating a bickering, has gone viral in the social media.

Some party workers were seen approaching her, but the MLA, seated on the floor, could be seen gesturing to them to leave. Party leaders were not available immediately for comments on the clip.

Hospital authorities said the legislator's health condition has now improved, hours after her admission earlier in the day and following treatment. "She is conscious and her condition has improved now," they said.

The 56-year old Aruna, hails from a family of DMK loyalists and she is an obstetrician and gynaecologist. She represents the Alangulam Assembly constituency in this district.