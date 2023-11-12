trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687090
DNA Analysis: Ayodhya Breaks Its Own Guinness World Record Ahead Of Lord Ram's Idol Consecration

 In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the idea behind the 'Grand Deepotsav' in Ayodhya.  

 

Nov 12, 2023
New Delhi: On the eve of Diwali, Ayodhya - the city of Lord Rama- set a new world illuminating over 22 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps). The city broke its own previous record of 15.76 lakh Diyas and lighted 15.76 lakh diyas for 'Deepotsav 2023' In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the idea behind the 'Grand Deepotsav' in Ayodhya.  

As the moment to light earthen lamps approached, the air over Ayodhya resonated with the reverberating chants of 'Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Jai Ram.' One by one, 22 lakh 23 thousand diya were lit up and with the counting of drones  'Deepotsav 2023' entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.

The success of Deepotsav is evident in the increasing number of lamps lit each year: 1.71 lakh in 2017, 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, and 15.76 lakh in 2022. This year, an astonishing 22.23 lakh lamps illuminated the celebration. 

