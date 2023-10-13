Following the terrorist attack by Hamas, Israel embarked on a week-long counterterrorism campaign. In this span of seven days, Israel launched an extensive barrage of bombs and missiles targeting Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. The impact has been so significant that the landscape of the Gaza Strip has undergone a dramatic transformation. According to reports, Israel has unleashed over six thousand bombs and missiles in its offensive, resulting in the destruction of more than thirty-six hundred Hamas targets, as claimed by Israel. In Today's DNA, Zee news anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the Sayeret Matkal, Israel's most formidable and feared special forces unit, renowned for its deadly capabilities.

The lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas are in imminent danger, and Israel is determined to rescue them at any cost. To accomplish this mission, Israel has deployed its formidable commando unit, Shayetet 13 i, under Operation Sword of Iron War. Shayetet 13 commandos have taken up strategic positions in various areas. Notably, in Suffa, these brave commandos successfully liberated 250 hostages while neutralizing 60 Hamas terrorists.

Sayeret Matkal: Israel's Most Formidable And Feared Special Force

Simultaneously, Israel is also mobilizing its elite special forces unit, Sayeret Matkal, in response to Hamas's threat to harm hundreds of Israeli hostages. Sayeret Matkal is renowned as one of the world's most elite and dangerous special forces, known for their precise and lethal tactics. The details of their operations are shrouded in secrecy, known only to Israel's top leaders and the unit's commander, who plan and execute these missions.

Established in 1957, Sayeret Matkal's primary mission is intelligence gathering and counterterrorism operations beyond Israel's borders. Over the years, it has conducted 22 major operations, both domestically and internationally. Now, with the task of freeing hostages from Hamas's control, Prime Minister Netanyahu has entrusted this mission to the most trusted commandos within the unit.

Joining Sayeret Matkal requires rigorous training and physical testing, covering a wide range of skills, from martial arts and navigation to espionage, rescue operations, and small arms proficiency. This training includes stints at the Basic Infantry Training School, Parachute School, and anti-terrorism training centers. In the final phase, candidates must complete a grueling 120-kilometer march in just four days.

Sayeret Matkal has a history of successful operations during significant conflicts, including the Yom Kippur and Lebanon wars. When they embark on a mission, these commandos don distinctive uniforms and are equipped with helmets, assault rifles, smoke grenades, knives, ropes, and gloves. Their lightweight footwear ensures they can operate without impediments, even during the most challenging missions. Sayeret Matkal commandos are renowned for their ability to operate without sleep for extended periods, staying focused on a single objective: the elimination of the enemy.