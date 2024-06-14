PM Modi In Italy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the G7 Summit in the city of Fasano, Italy. India has been invited as a guest country to this summit. Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Italy, he was welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Today, Pratyush Khare at DNA analyses Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic engagements and India's role in international forums like the G7 Summit.

PM Modi's First Foreign Tour Of Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his first foreign tour of his third term, arriving in Italy. Distinct from European culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted greetings from Italian Prime Minister. Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief discussion followed by a photo session.

During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly greeted all these leaders. Modi held bilateral discussions with the world leaders on various issues. Discussions with the Presidents of France and Britain focused on enhancing relations.

Why Is Ukraine Participating In G7?

Ukraine is not a member of the G7. Ukraine is participating in this summit as a guest country as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelenskyy discussed finding a solution to the war. Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation of the war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zelenskyy that the path to peace lies through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi's Bilateral Talks With Biden

It is said that India will also hold bilateral talks with the United States and Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also speak with American President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. All eyes are on Modi's meeting with American President Joe Biden. Upon arriving in Italy, the Prime Minister clarified his agenda. He tweeted that the goal should be to solve global challenges and enhance cooperation for a brighter future.