DNA Exclusive: Agony of Kashmiri Pandits and politics around it

Various political parties have started a slugfest around the pain and agony suffered by the Kashmiri Pandit community during their forced exodus from Kashmir valley in the year 1989. Congress has said that VP Singh-led Janata Dal government, where BJP was an ally, was in power when the incident took place. While RSS associate Jagmohan Malhotra was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is joined by the two top craftsmen - veteran actor Anupam Kher and popular director Vivek Agnihotri - who have presented the agony of the Kashmiri Pandit community on screen through the movie "The Kashmir Files".

During the interaction, actor Anupam Kher, who is playing the lead role in this movie - narrates how he felt a personal connect with the movie as he was among one of the victims when the exodus took place. Kher tells Zee Media that movie was one of the toughest projects of his life where he "didn't act", but just communicated his feelings. Anupam Kher tells Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary that he used to cry after shooting each and every scene of the movie.

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is winning accolades for the movie, expressed his discomfort over what he termed as "reduction of Kashmiri Padits' pain in numbers." Agnihotri ridiculed attempts made to downplay the incident. "Is it not unfair even if only a single person dies in a communal incident in independent India," Vivek Agnihotri said during the show.

Narrating about the feedback received from viewers, the director also told Zee Media how an 80-year-old woman - who was his mother's age - came to him tried to touch his feet after watching the movie.

Watch DNA to for Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri's detailed interview on The Kashmir Files and a detailed analysis of the politics around the subject.