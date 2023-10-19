trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677514
DNA Exclusive: Analysing Israel's Dual Strike On Hamas

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed Israel's dual-pronged offensive against Hamas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
On October 19, 2023, the Israel-Hamas conflict entered its thirteenth day, with Israel having conducted operations on twelve of those days. During these twelve days, Israel launched a significant number of rockets and missiles at Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, making it challenging to quantify the exact count. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed Israel's dual-pronged offensive against Hamas.

Israel is determined to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip, focusing on a two-pronged strategy on the Gaza border. First, they are selectively targeting and eliminating Hamas commanders and terrorists. Second, they are destroying Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Israel has achieved significant success on both fronts, having killed at least ten Hamas commanders in 12 days of attacks. The five top names on Israel's target list are: Mohammed Deif,  Yahya Sinwar
Ismail Haniya, Khaled Mashal and Salah Al Aruri.

The true danger posed by Hamas is not just its weaponry but the malevolent intentions of its terrorist leaders, who consistently harbor enmity towards Israel. Israel recognizes that to completely neutralize Hamas, it must eliminate its leadership.

