DNA Exclusive: Analysis of 5 states' exit poll results

The exit poll results of the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur - are out now. The survey done by Zee News in collaboration with DesignBoxed shows some surprising yet interesting predictions.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aditi Tyagi analyses the surprising takeaways of Exit Polls 2022.

The exit polls this year haven't really brought a 'good news' to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while the same might make Congress' Harish Rawat smile. The biggest surprise will come from Punjab - where the youngest player - Aam Aadmi Party might form the government this time.

Uttar Pradesh

According to the projections for Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is likely to emerge as a big winner by winning between 223- 248 seats. Though the ruling party is projected to win much fewer seats this time as compared to the 2017 polls, the Zee News exit poll predicting a thumping victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh also points to voters' continued trust in Yogi Adityanath's government and PM Narendra Modi's decisive leadership.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to win between 138-157 seats this time. Despite hectic campaigning by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka, the Congress party is only expected to win between 4-9 seats. While Mayawati’s BSP will disappoint again as it is projected to win just 5 to 11 seats, Others are like to bag between 3-5 seats.

Punjab

As per the projections, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is likely sweep assembly polls in Punjab by winning between 52-61 seats out of the total 117 constituencies. While the Congress is likely to come out as the second biggest party in the northern state with 26-33 seats, it would be closely followed by Shiromani Akali Dal which is likely to win between 24-32 seats.

Uttarakhand

The fate of 632 candidates for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly was sealed on February 14 as the state voted in a single phase. The Zee News exit poll has predicted a close fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand. According to the projections for the hill state of Uttarakhand, Congress led by former chief minister Harish Rawat is expected to win around 35-40 seats. While Congress is predicted to make a strong comeback in the hill state, the ruling BJP is likely to win over 25 seats.

Goa

As per Zee News exit poll 2022, the Congress-led alliance is predicted to bag 14-19 seats, followed by BJP which can secure around 13-18 seats in Goa. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) alliance is likely to win 2-5 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others can win 1-3 seats each.

Manipur

In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government looks set to retain power in this north-eastern state by getting around a 39% vote share. According to Zee News-DesignBoxed's Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win between 32-38 seats out of the 60 assembly seats. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 12- 17 seats. While the NPF may win 3-5 seats, the NPP is expected to get 2-4 seats.

