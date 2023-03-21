DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Amritpal Singh's Fake Khalistani Propaganda

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh - the head of the separatist organisation 'Waris Punjab De' - is on run from Punjab police and central agencies. However, it appears that Amritpal Singh's meteoric rise in Punjab is a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Amritpal Singh's fake Khalistani propaganda and international hand behind the conspiracy.

Amritpal Singh, who was a truck driver by profession in Dubai for years, returned to India last year and took over as the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation. Not only this, he even changed his look to resemble the face of Khalistani leader Jairnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh is believed to be working on the behest of the Pakistani intel organisation ISI to create unrest in Indian state of Punjab.

Singh, who is now on a run, had been spewing venom against India for the past few months.

Here are a few acts in which Singh was openly indulged for the past few months:

- Provoking common people of Punjab to demand Khalistan

- Trying to turn Waris Punjab De into a militant organisation.

- Provoking Sikh Youth and trying to turn them into Fedayeen bombers.

- He was trying to create a stock of illegal weapons in name of rehabs.

- Was getting funds from Pakistan to act against India.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan to know about Amritpal Singh's anti-India conspiracy in detail.

