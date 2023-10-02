trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670111
DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Bihar's Caste Survey And Its Implications

The BJP, which is in power at the Center, is accused of running a Hindutva agenda. The caste census of Bihar is being considered as tool against this Hindutva plank of the BJP. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar has become the first state in the country to release caste survey data. In this survey, the population of each caste and their share in the total population of the state has been mentioned. The report of the caste-based census of Bihar has been placed before the country. Looking at the real objective of the caste census in Bihar, it can be said that the move made by Nitish Kumar is going to be very useful to him in the next elections. Because in Bihar, the share of the extremely backward class is more than all other classes.

The BJP, which is in power at the Center, is accused of running a Hindutva agenda. The caste census of Bihar is being considered as tool against this Hindutva plank of the BJP. In fact, on the basis of this caste census, there is now talk of caste census in the entire country. Just as the I.N.D.I.A alliance has no option against the Uniform Civil Code and the inauguration of Ram Mandir, in the same way, the BJP now finds it difficult to oppose the caste census. However, BJP leaders are calling this report incomplete and a strategy to create division among castes.

There has been talk of giving fair representation to the economically backward people in the country. No leader can deny that the poor, irrespective of their caste, should be considered deprived. But the truth is that historically almost every political party prepares strategies for the distribution of tickets by dividing them into castes and religions.

