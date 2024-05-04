New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death probe has been in the media since last year, especially after Canada started making false allegations about India's role in Nijjar's death on June 18, 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar's assassination without any evidence or witnesses. Meanwhile, India has strongly opposed this statement and said that Hardeep Singh Nijjar is a Khalistani terrorist, and his killing was the result of a gang war.

Three people have been arrested in Canada named Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh and Karan Brar in connection with the Nijjar's death. These arrests have been made by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police from Alberta. As per the police, these three had three responsibilities, the first had to find the location, the second was the driver and the third had the responsibility to open fire. In 2021, all three accused came to Canada on a Student visa but no one was taken admission in college.

Apart from the arrest of these three accused, the police are still looking for more accused in connection with Nijjar's death. Along with this, it is also being said that an investigation is going on to find out India's connection with Nijjar's murder.