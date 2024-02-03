New Delhi: Pakistan is going to have its general elections on 8th February and the political parties are busy in their preparations. But former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party PTI is in silence, because Imran Khan and most of the senior leaders of the party are in jail. And Pakistan’s Election Commission has also cancelled PTI’s election symbol. PTI’s election symbol was a cricket bat but it has been taken away and all the PTI candidates are fighting independently with different election symbols.

Why PTI’s Election Symbol 'Bat' Was Taken Away?

PTI’s big face is Imran Khan, who has been in jail for the past six months. The party’s election symbol has been cancelled. In such a situation, it will not be easy for PTI’s leaders to give the party the same strength as in 2018 on the new temporary election symbols.

Pakistan’s National Assembly has a total of 342 seats, out of which direct elections are held for 272 seats of MPs. Pakistan’s National Assembly has 70 reserved seats, out of which 60 seats are for women and 10 seats are for minorities. The distribution of reserved seats is done among the political parties on the basis of the percentage of seats won. In 2018, PTI had won 116 seats, then it got 33 seats out of the reserved seats.

Even if PTI’s independent candidates win the majority, it will not be easy for Imran’s party to form a government.

