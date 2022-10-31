New Delhi: More than 130 died after an almost century-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city. Nearly 500 people including women and children were on the suspended bridge when it collapsed. At first, the incident seems like a mishap, however, the analysis shows that it was not a mishap. Rather it was a fault of the system that led to a tragic loss of lives.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the factors that led to the collapse of the Morbi bridge which was recently repaired and was allegedly safe for use.

The over-a-century-old bridge which was closed for nearly 6 months fell to pieces just 5 days after it was reopened. The 4 ft wide bridge was overcrowded as tickets were being sold irresponsibly to take advantage of the weekend rush.

The 143-year-old bridge had a capacity of just 100 people but tickets were being sold until the bridge collapsed with nearly 500 people on it. The ticket for children was priced at Rs 12 and for adults, it was Rs 17. Just for some thousand rupees, the system pushed innocent people into the river by sending people more than the bridge's capacity.

The whole system including the Morbi municipality is trying to prove themselves innocent in the case by saying that they had no information about the opening of the bridge. However, an opening ceremony was held for the reopening of the bridge repair. The event was organized by Orewa Group, the company that took the contract for the repair of the Morbi bridge.

Oreva company's MD Jaisukh Bhai Patel was also present at the ceremony and claimed that the bridge is completely safe in a press conference.

The reopening of the bridge was announced on October 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the bridge was also declared fit for the movement. After this, the bridge was opened to the general public on 26 October. It is alleged that the bridge was opened early because of the Gujarati New Year.

People used the bridge for four days. And then on 30 October, the bridge collapsed. So the municipality abdicated its responsibility by saying that the bridge was opened without its permission.

Is the system really that innocent that it did not have any information about the movement on the bridge? If it had any information, then maybe there was one more bridge between the company in question and the municipal officials -- the "corruption bridge”. The investigation of the accident hopefully reveals the real culprit.