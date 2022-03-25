DNA Exclusive: Analysis of politics over Birbhum killings

Today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to meet the families of the victims of Birbhum. But the TMC workers of the area welcomed her as if she had not reached there to mourn, but for an election campaign or an election rally. On the road leading to the spot, reception gates with pictures of Mamta Banerjee were built with welcome messages written on them.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the Birbhum killings in which eight people were burnt alive.

When Mamta Banerjee reached this village to meet the families of the victims, people complained to her against TMC leaders. There was so much anger among these people against the local leaders of TMC that Mamta did not stay there for even 20 minutes. However, she was seen consoling the victims' families and she also wiped the tears of a person. But despite this, the people present there kept asking whether the government would give them justice since the accused in this case are TMC workers. Although Mamta met the families of the victims, she did not meet the family of party leader Bhadu Sheikh, whose murder was the root cause this incident.

Today, a BJP delegation also tried to visit Birbhum to meet the families of the victims, but they were stopped. In 2020, when a similar delegation of TMC leaders went to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the gangrape victim and was stopped by the police from going there, Mamata called it unconstitutional. But today when BJP leaders were stopped in Bengal, Mamta's party remained silent on this. However, later after much uproar, BJP leaders were allowed to meet the families of these victims and they demanded imposition of the President's rule in the state.