NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha and engaging with people there, has yet again made controversial comments against PM Modi's caste identity. In tonight's edition of DNA, Zee News anchor Saurabh Raaj Jain will conduct a fact-check of Rahul Gandhi's latest remarks targeting PM Modi. Once considered a master of political strategy, the Congress party has held power in the country for many decades. However, in recent years, the pre-election statements by its leaders have often backfired and provided ample opportunities for the BJP to counterattack.

Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14 from Manipur, traversing through various states, is currently in Odisha, which is being governed by the Biju Janata Dal. His efforts are aimed at strengthening the Congress's base in the state and elsewhere ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. However, his latest attack on PM Modi has stirred another political controversy, which is likely to dent his party's poll prospects considering the PM's emotional connect with the masses.

Addressing a public gathering in Jharsuguda, Odisha, Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks about PM Modi's caste background, alleging political manipulation by the BJP. While it is a known fact that PM Modi belongs to the OBC community, Gandhi's statement seems to challenge this, creating a stir within political circles. Gandhi's assertion raises questions about his understanding of social dynamics and political strategies. While technically correct in stating that PM Modi was not born into an OBC family, Gandhi's insinuation that PM Modi's caste identity was exploited for political gain is contentious.

Contrary to Gandhi's claims, records from the Gujarat government's Social Welfare Department indicate that Modi's caste was categorized as OBC as early as 1994, during a Congress-led administration. This refutes Gandhi's suggestion that the BJP manipulated Modi's caste identity for political advantage.

Rahul Gandhi's attempt to question PM Modi's caste background may backfire, as historical records and government documents contradict his assertions. This incident underscores the need for responsible discourse in politics and highlights the potential consequences of spreading misinformation for political gain. Tune in to DNA tonight for a comprehensive fact-check of Rahul Gandhi's brazen attack on PM Modi's caste in the election season.