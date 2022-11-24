DNA Exclusive: India slowly moving towards Sharia law?

For the last two months, there has been a large movement of women in Iran against hijab after a woman allegedly got killed by Iranian police for wearing her hijab “inappropriately”. People across the country and the globe are protesting against this rule, curated by rulers with a patriarchal mindset. Women expressed their anger by burning their hijabs and burqas in front of the camera and cutting off their hair. But despite this opposition, an Islamic country like Iran crushed the views of its women with guns and sticks. Those who did not agree are being given death sentences. Despite the outrage, dignitaries from India's Muslim community chose not to voice their opinion about the issue. The rights of Iranian women to wear or not wear the hijab were never supported by Indian Muslim personalities. Rather, an equally regressive step was taken by the Jama Masjid administration in Delhi.

In today’s DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the step taken by Jama Masjid of barring women inside the premises.

Earlier today’s morning, a board was installed at every gate of Delhi's Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country which read, "Girls coming alone or group of girls are prohibited to enter Jama Masjid’s premises".

This board was specially put up by the office of Jama Masjid. Its purpose was to restrict girls to enter the oldest and largest mosque in India.

This board tells us that some part of Iran's mentality about women is ingrained in the minds of certain people in our country. The meaning of the words written on this board is very deep and suggests crores of girls in the country to not do anything alone. This board has been put up so that no girl should come alone to Jama Masjid, but she should bring her brother or father with her. Looking at the Jama Masjid’s Imam, whether the girl comes alone or with a group, they will not be allowed inside the Jama masjid because there is no man with them. This is the Sharia grammar of the patriarchal mindset.

Until 2018, there was a rule in Saudi Arabia that girls can not drive, unless accompanied by a man, but was abolished, giving importance to women's rights. Similarly, in 2011, women in Saudi Arabia got the right to vote or contest elections which were not allowed before. Similarly, Saudi Arabia has a 'male guardian rule'. Meaning the guardian of the daughter is the father according to the rule, and the husband is after marriage which meant that women in the country could not do anything without the permission of their father or husband.

Saudi Arabia, among many countries, had strict Islamic rules for women but abolished them to come at par with the modernising world, which advocates for women's rights. But if rules like banning women from roaming alone are imposed in the Jama Masjid of a democratic country's capital Delhi, then there is a glimpse of the Sharia rule steadily imposed in India.

People should think that Jama Masjid is not just a mosque, it is a building associated with the historical identity of Delhi. Thousands of tourists come here every year, among them are men, and women. A large number of foreign tourists also come here. Rules like these will not only discourage women's rights but will also tarnish India's image as a democratic country.