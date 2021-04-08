DNA Exclusive: Insult to CoBRA Commando Rakeshwar Singh by Naxals before the nation must be avenged

New Delhi: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was abducted by Naxals in Bijapur ambush on April 3 was released on Thursday (April 8). However, the manner in which he was treated has left the nation fuming.

After spending five days in captivity when Rakeshwar Singh was finally freed, he was humiliated by the Naxals who tied him with ropes and paraded in a village in Bijapur.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (April 8) strongly condemned the insult meted out to the brave soldier and demanded stern action against the Naxals.

The tribal leaders and media were informed before Singh was released. It was after the crowd gathered in the village that the soldier was untied and let go.

After Singh’s release, his family also breathed a sigh of relief. His five-year-old daughter and his wife thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government," Meenu, wife of the CRPF jawan said.

Why did Naxals release Rakeshwar Singh Manhas?

There are two main reasons why the cruel Naxals agreed to release Rakeshwar Singh Manhas so easily.

The biggest reason was the fear of the government. After the martyrdom of 22 soldiers, there was anger among the people of the country. And these Naxalites knew that the Modi government was not going to spare them for it.

Therefore, the Naxalites prepared a plan. They kept sending messages to the government that Rakeshwar Manhas is safe. First, the letter was released, after which the jawan’s photo was released. That is, they kept trying to give the message to the government that they want to talk.

The second reason was that the Naxalites feared that if they held the jawan captive for too long, the government would strike a huge blow on them. They feared that such a move would see them lose the trust of the local people as well as their own cadre.

It is undoubtedly great news that Rakeshwar Singh has finally returned safely. However, we feel that the Naxalites have challenged the entire country by treating the jawan in such a manner. Hence, we demand strict action against the Naxals.

Live TV