Chhattisgarh Naxal attack

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Abducted CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released

CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was abducted by Naxals has been released.

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Abducted CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released
File Photo

New Delhi: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was abducted by Naxals during Bijapur ambush on April 3, has been released.

“CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas kidnapped by Naxals during Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them,” ANI said quoting police sources

"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government," Meenu, wife of the CRPF jawan said.

Manhas was brought to a CRPF camp in Bijapur after he was released.

Earlier, a photograph of Manhas sitting in a hut had surfaced.

 

