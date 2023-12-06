In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament where he termed former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's two decisions related to Kashmir as blunders. In the Lok Sabha today, the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill was taken up for the second day today. This bill proposed reserving two seats for Kashmiri migrants in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and one seat for displaced individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Amidst this discussion, when Home Minister Amit Shah began speaking, the discourse initially revolved around Article 370 and gradually shifted focus to Pandit Nehru.

According to Amit Shah, Pandit Nehru is directly responsible for the Kashmir issue, highlighting two blunders made by him. Amit Shah asserted that Pandit Nehru's first blunder was declaring a ceasefire when the Indian Army was winning in the 1947-48 war in Kashmir. The second blunder, as per Amit Shah, was Pandit Nehru taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

When questioned about the decision to declare a ceasefire, Pandit Nehru had said, "We opted for a ceasefire to maintain peace and stop bloodshed. However, this was interpreted that whoever's army is present in a region, has the right to that territory. Pakistan thinks it has rights over PoK and also believes it has the right to intervene in the remaining parts of Kashmir."

This indicates that Pandit Nehru himself knew that he had made a significant mistake regarding the Kashmir issue, which Pakistan has been benefitting from to date. Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated this point in the Lok Sabha today. However, the Congress party remains unwilling to acknowledge it. Nevertheless, the truth remains unaffected by whether one accepts it or not.