DNA Exclusive: Parliament Security Breach And Failure Of Entire Security Mechanism

In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the security lapse in the new Parliament. Today is December 13th. That marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament. Many of you may not even remember this incident. However, today something happened in the Parliament building that reminded us of the attack that took place twenty years ago. On the anniversary of the Parliament attack, there was a heightened security presence at the Parliament building. The security, managed by security agencies from across the country, including intelligence agencies, is supposed to be impregnable.

Despite this, the recent event raises questions: Is breaching the security of Parliament that easy? Claims were made about the impenetrability of the security of the Parliament building, stating that not even a bird could strike it. However, two individuals breached all the security cordons and made their way into the House and even set off smoke crackers. After witnessing all this, questions will surely arise: Have we learned no lessons even after the attack on the Parliament building twenty years ago?

Just a few days ago, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had issued a threat that there would be a terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament. Security agencies were on high alert after this threat. Yet, despite this, there was a significant security lapse, and two suspicious individuals managed to enter the Parliament building with smoke crackers.

Whether those who detonated smoke crackers inside and outside the Parliament building were in contact with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu or not is the subject of investigation. Only after the investigation will the truth come to light. Because the arrested suspects belong to different cities and it was found that they were in contact through social media.

What was the intention of these four suspects entering the Parliament building and creating terror? Who assisted them in this sequence of events? How did the suspects come into contact with each other? And does the incident at the Parliament building have a foreign connection? There are many such questions, the answers to which will be obtained by the investigating agencies after questioning the suspects. However, the repetition of the same mistake that happened 22 years ago is a matter of serious concern.