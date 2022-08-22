New Delhi: In India, we often see headlines where politicians, administrators and government officials make national headlines for promoting VIP culture and exhibiting influence and power to suppress the backward or those with less accessibility and power. In one such incident reported from Bihar, a video manifesting such a power-hungry, imperialist mentality went viral. In the now viral clip, the Additional District Magistrate of Patna, KK Singh can be seen manhandling and assaulting a youth who is protesting against unemployment. In the video, which many may find violent and disturbing, the ADM can be seen brutally lathi charging the man and on top of it, the survivor has a Tiranga or Tricolour in his hand.

The Additional District Magistrate KK Singh brutally assaulted an innocent young protestor and did not even care about the tricolour in his hand.

Here’s what happened

According to our ground report, the young man in the video had crossed the barricading with the tricolour in his hand and sat on the road to protest against the Nitish Kumar government of cheating the youth and leading the state to unemployment.

The protestor’s act of waving and protesting with tricolour captured the media’s attention, which eventually began to interact with the youth to know his demands and issues.

However, the protestor’s interaction with the media triggered the ADM, who then began to lathi charge him despite the flag in his hand.

Why is Bihar’s youth protesting?

The controversial protest against unemployment in Bihar was held at Dak Bungalow in Patna. The demonstration concerns the recruitment of teachers for the seventh phase.

As per reports, at least 5 thousand unemployed youth who have passed STET and BTET have been denied appointments time and again for the last 3 years,

After 8 years in Bihar, in January 2020, the State Teachers Eligibility Test examinations were held, which were conducted in offline mode. But it was cancelled after reports of fraud surfaced at some centres.

This led to huge dissatisfaction and uproar in youth who began to demonstrate against the Nitish Kumar government for failing to appoint them despite qualifying for the examination.

