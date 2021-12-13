DNA Exclusive: PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, restores glory of the ancient temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor today. The corridor directly connects the Ganga ghat to the main premise of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday (December 13) discussed the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by PM Modi.

This expansion of Kashi Vishwanath temple has happened after 241 years. The temple, which was demolished by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, had to wait for about two and a half centuries for its expansion. Earlier in the year 1780, Rani Ahilyabai of Malwa had rebuilt this temple.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of this project on March 8, 2019. The first phase of the project has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 339 crore. \

Under this project, four big gates have been installed in the main part of the temple. 22 marble inscriptions have been placed on the parikrama path of the temple, on which the glory of Kashi has been described.

The corridor starts from Lalita Ghat and goes to the main part of the temple. A total of 24 buildings have been constructed as part of the project.

There is a main temple complex, a temple square, a convenience center, a refreshment center and a shopping complex. Apart from this, 5000 lights have been installed in this corridor to show the grandeur of the temple.

Kashi Vishwanath temple is one of those temples in India, which Muslim rulers attacked many times and tried to destroy it.

This temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, hence it is considered one of the biggest centers of faith by the Hindus.

While inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Modi called on Indians to make three resolutions for the sake of the country: Swachhta (cleanliness), Srijan (creation) and continuous efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He also felicitated workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by showering flower petals on them during the inauguration of the temple complex.

