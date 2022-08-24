DNA Exclusive: Political analysis of CBI raids in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi: On the same day as a floor test took place in Bihar assembly, the CBI raided 25 locations including homes of RJD leaders in connection with the land for jobs scam. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is also an accused in the case along with his family members. Yadav and his family members are accused of taking land from people in exchange for jobs in the railways.

In addition, a CBI team raided a mall that allegedly belonged to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. However, he denied this claim.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan will discuss the land for jobs scam which involves Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members among other accused and the 'conspiracy' charges flung by the RJD at the Centre.

In connection with the land for jobs scam which occurred between 2004-2009, the CBI had raided the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and his two daughters in May this year. The probe agency then filed an FIR with a total of 17 accused in the case.

According to the CBI, Lalu Prasad Yadav who was the Union Minister for Railways at the time of the scam had bought land at low prices from ineligible candidates in promise of a job in the Railways.

It has been alleged by the RJD that the CBI raid was a conspiracy considering the timing of it. BJP had recently lost power in Bihar after JDU chief Nitish Kumar cut ties with the saffron party to join RJD.

Although that could be the case, the case was registered by CBI in May – two months ago the RJD and JD(U) alliance.

It has been noticed that when Opposition parties gain strength, then central agencies get to work. Bihar is a the most recent example of this. For example, just 4 days before the Tamil Nadu elections in April 2021, the Income Tax Department raided the house of DMK chief Stalin's daughter and son-in-law. At that time, the alliance of AIADMK and BJP was facing a tough challenge from Stalin.

In a way, it has been the tradition of Indian politics that the party which is in power has been accused of misusing central agencies.