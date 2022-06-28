In the biggest development of the day, the Supreme Court today gave a big relief to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs - putting a stay on their disqualification. The Supreme Court's reprieve for the MLAs came as a big setback for CM Uddhav Thackeray - who was looking at their disqualification as his biggest weapon against the rebellion.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses emerging dimensions of Maharashtra political crisis.

The present scenario of Maharashtra political crisis looks much like a Bollywood movie that has all the elements - Action, Drama, Tragedy and Comedy.

The biggest comedy of this movie is the declining support for the Thackeray family.

On the other hand, it is being said that the rebel MLAs might announce a deal with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - the party led by Uddhav Thackeray's cousin brother Raj Thackeray.

The Rebel MLA group, led by Eknath Shinde, had approached Supreme Court on three issues - 1. challenging their disqualification 2. Quashing of no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker by the deputy speaker himself and 3. Appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the party legislative group.

The Supreme Court, in its order, put a stay on the disqualification of the rebel group MLAs till July 11th. The top court asked Ajay Chaudhary to file a reply on the matter in the meantime. In a nutshell, the court has given a big relief to the rebel MLAs till 11th July.

The court also asked the state machinery to ensure the safety of the rebel MLAs and deemed the centre's decision to extend Y plus security to them as correct.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjan for a deeper understanding of political situation in Maharashtra.