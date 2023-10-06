New Delhi: The recent completion of Bihar's caste-based census has been accompanied by numerous speculations and concerns, particularly regarding the credibility of its data collection process. In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain did the reality check of Bihar's Caste Based Census.

Zee News undertook an extensive door-to-door investigation spanning numerous villages and urban centers across Bihar to ascertain the accuracy of the state's Caste Census Survey. They diligently visited households, posing inquiries such as whether a caste survey had occurred on their premises, the number of officials who conducted the survey, and the nature of questions posed during the process.

Shockingly, residents from various regions, including Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Katihar, Gopalganj, and others, disclosed that they had not been subject to the caste-based census survey. Government representatives had failed to visit their homes for the survey, and in instances where officials did make visits, they seemingly neglected to inquire about the vital information required for the census.

In Jehanabad, the purported door-to-door survey appeared to be conducted from a static location, where officials did not engage residents in the fundamental inquiries necessary to compile caste-related data.

The accounts provided by the people of Bihar, who either reported no visits by surveyors to their residences for the caste-based census or indicated that no caste-related questions were posed by visiting officials, strongly suggest a flawed and inadequate execution of the caste census survey by the Bihar government.