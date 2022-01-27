DNA Exclusive: What should be the dream of free India?

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day today. The day was unprecedented in many ways. However, before we start this analysis, we would like to recall a couplet by legendry writer Sadat Hassan Manto. He had once said - "We used to watch the dream of independence when we were not free, but what dream should we watch now when we are free".

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Shudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of how India should proceed on the path of development in every sector, or in other words - what "dream must India watch?"

India, for sure, was undecided on the questing of "what dream to watch" when it got independence. However, some politicians manupulated the situation in their favour and worked to establish their families. But, on the other hand, there were some who worked for nation-building.

In unprecedented scenes, PM Narendra Modi didn't go to India Gate to pay tribute to martyred soldiers, instead, he went to National War Memorial for the same.

Prime Minister's gesture was an act to leave behind the legacy of India Gate - a memorial that reminds us of British rule. When the Prime Minister entered the War Memorial, he was entering into a new era - that leaves behind the scars of British rule.

Live TV