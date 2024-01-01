DNA Exclusive: Will INDIA Bloc Parties, Congress Agree To Seat Sharing?

January 2024 is here and only four months are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc alliance parties including Congress have only a few weeks to finalize their seat-sharing arrangements. A delay in the seat-sharing deal will delay their campaign and will certainly give the BJP an advantage. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the seat sharing talks between the INDIA bloc parties. The problem with the INDIA bloc is that while the Congress wants to contest 375 seats, leaving just 170 seats for the remaining 25 parties, the regional satraps want more seats for themselves in their respective states.

The BJP has also sharpened its attack on the INDIA bloc saying that the parties are fighting within themselves like there is a fight between AAP and Congress in Punjab and TMC and Congress in Bengal.

The Congress has planned to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan. The Congress has also planned to take some seats from its INDIA bloc parties and it includes 3 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, 8 seats in Punjab, 5 seats in Delhi, 10 sears in Uttar Pradesh, 9 seats in Bihar, 5 seats in West Bengal, 26 seats in Maharashtra and 10 seats in Tamil Nadu. This way, it will ask for 85 seats from the INDI alliance.

Congress wants to field 375 candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the year 2019, the Congress Party had fielded candidates on 421 seats, in which it won on 52 seats and the deposits of Congress candidates on 148 seats were forfeited.

The way the Congress Party is demanding seats for itself, other parties of INDI alliance, which are strong in their respective states and want to increase their penetration in other states too, will be disappointed.