DNA Exclusive - Yogi Adityanath says BJP heading towards bigger victory compared to 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading towards an even bigger victory compared to 2017 state assembly elections. Adityanath said that the state government has been working under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, who has used his vast experience as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for development of the state.

Adityanath said that the top opposition leader in the state - SP chief Akhilesh Yadav - will have to pack his bags and leave after the elections.

The Chief Minister, during an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, said that he owns no personal goods except his clothes.

Issuing a sharp rebuttal to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "useless (un+upyogi)" jibe, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the development projects in the state were "UP+Yogi" or usefull for the 25 crore people of the state. However, the same development projects were useless (un+upyogi) for those who use to instigate riots for politics. "Professional criminals and mining mafias used to dominate Uttar Pradesh, (of course) we are useless for them," Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister listed out the achievements in terms of infrastructure development of the state during his tenure in the state. Adityanath said that the state today has 10 operational airports. "We have provided households to 43 lakh people, we are useful for these people," Yogi Adityanath said. There were 12 medical colleges made in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 to 2017, today the state has medical colleges in its 59 districts."

