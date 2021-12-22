हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath Exclusive: "Up+yogi for 25 crore people, Un+up+yogi for rioters," says UP Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the development projects in the state were "UP+Yogi" or useful for the 25 crore people of the state. However, the same development projects were useless (un+upyogi) for those who use to instigate riots for politics.

Yogi Adityanath Exclusive: &quot;Up+yogi for 25 crore people, Un+up+yogi for rioters,&quot; says UP Chief Minister

Issuing a sharp rebuttal to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's "useless (un+upyogi)" jibe, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the development projects in the state were "UP+Yogi" or useful for the 25 crore people of the state. However, the same development projects were useless (un+upyogi) for those who use to instigate riots for politics. "Professional criminals and mining mafias used to dominate Uttar Pradesh, (of course) we are useless for them," Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, listed out the achievements in terms of infrastructure development during his tenure in the state. Adityanath said that the state today has 10 operational airports. "We have provided households to 43 lakh people, we are useful for these people," Yogi Adityanath said. "There were 12 medical colleges made in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 to 2017, today the state has medical colleges in its 59 districts," he added.

