DNA: How Indians Are Being Lured With Job Offer To Fight In Russia

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has claimed thousands of lives, has garnered particular attention in India due to reports of Indian youth being forcibly recruited into the Russian army. There have been accounts of Indian individuals being deployed by Russia to the Ukraine border, directly involved in combat, and tragically, some have lost their lives in the conflict.



In today's DNA Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed how Indian are being lured with job offers and then put to fight Russia's war against Ukraine.

In March 2024, reports emerged of the death of Mohammad Asfan from Hyderabad in Russia. Asfan had traveled to Russia in November 2023 in search of employment and tragically lost his life while engaged in combat during the war.

Similarly, in February 2024, Hemil Mangukiya from Surat also perished in the conflict. Like Asfan, Mangukiya had ventured to Russia hoping to secure employment but met his demise while participating in the war.

Furthermore, reports have surfaced of Indians sustaining injuries while engaged in combat, adding to the gravity of the situation.



The Indian Foreign Ministry disclosed that 20 Indians have sought assistance to return from Russia, indicating the distressing circumstances faced by these individuals. These developments raise pertinent questions regarding who is orchestrating the recruitment of Indians for the war effort, who is compelling them to fight, and where those responsible for these actions are located.

In response to these troubling occurrences, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the premises of RAS Overseas Foundation, located in Connaught Place, Delhi. The raids uncovered a human trafficking racket involved in luring Indian youth with promises of lucrative jobs in Russia, only to coerce them into military service upon arrival. The gang, operating both domestically and internationally, charged exorbitant fees from aspiring migrants, falsely guaranteeing employment opportunities in exchange.

Dubai-based Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan emerged as the alleged mastermind of this criminal enterprise, using social media to propagate misleading videos enticing Indian youth with the prospect of employment in Russia. The modus operandi of the racket involved promising high-paying jobs and arranging the necessary documentation for migration, all at a hefty cost to the unwitting victims. The FIR filed by the CBI outlines the extensive network of individuals involved in this illicit operation, shedding light on the exploitation of vulnerable individuals seeking better opportunities abroad.