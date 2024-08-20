Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA: Islamic Nation Of Bangladesh Next? Decoding Deteriorating Law And Order Situation In Dhaka

In today's DNA, we analyse the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 11:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The country is no longer the same as it was during Sheikh Hasina's time. Hatred against Hindus and an increasing affinity for extremism are now on the rise in Bangladesh. The incident happened in Dhaka University where the person sitting with his hands bound is the Dean of Dhaka University, who had never allowed students to pray openly on campus. 

However, with the changing regime in Bangladesh, students have now taken the Dean hostage and conducted prayers in his office. The situation in Bangladesh represents the Islamic State of Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

As per the Bangladeshi media reports, music has been banned in Chiksha village, Sunamganj district and music is allowed at weddings, birthdays, or other celebrations. Extremist religious leaders have declared that music is forbidden in Islam and anyone who plays music or musical instruments will face legal action.

